Korralik pilvetüng: visatav panoraamkaamera tahab nüüd iga pildi eest raha kasseerida

Share this so others don't make my mistake! Camera company @panono now charging for a key service that was free & helped my decision to purchase the £1700 camera. I feel disgusted. Lesson learnt, NEVER invest on a @KickStarter. Full article coming soon! #panono #photography pic.twitter.com/W2pCJgJR29

— Nico Goodden (@NicholasGoodden) August 5, 2019