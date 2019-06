64 MP sensorid jõudsid või jõuavad kohe mobiilidesse

Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm

— Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019